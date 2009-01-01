"Your best self isn't found–it's built, one small choice at a time."
-Linda Kneidinger
Do you passively listen to every thought that crosses your mind? Or are you mindfully directing your life? Your thoughts influence every decision, every challenge, and every success you experience. When you shift your mindset to one of growth and possibility, you create the potential for massive change in your life. Your thoughts are the foundation of your reality — strengthen them, and everything else follows. Through her books and her coaching, Linda can help you develop the mental skills that put you in the driver's seat of your life and allow you to THRIVE.
You SAY things will be different next year, but do you know HOW to make them better? Your Best Year Yet addresses life's most common struggles with 52 thought-provoking challenges to help you take control of your mindset, habits, and future. This isn’t just another self-help book—it’s your roadmap to lasting change.
If you are interested in ordering more than four copies (the Amazon limit for books) for your organization, employees, team, as gifts, etc., please contact me directly at linda@ultimateyou-coaching.com for assistance.
At Ultimate You Coaching, Linda helps clients bridge the gap between where they are and where they want to be. With a background in psychology and neuroscience, she understands how mindset shapes experience—and how to shift it for better results. Whether you’re feeling stuck in your career, navigating life transitions, desiring to harness your strengths, or simply craving more purpose, coaching gives you the tools and strategies to move forward with confidence.
Linda is now scheduling workshops and speaking engagements to give audiences a taste of the power that small mindset shifts can have on your life. Click the link to access her media sheet. If you are interested in applying for one of her exclusive one-on-one coaching spots, email her at linda@ultimateyou-coaching.com.
While growing up on the East Coast, Linda’s early experiences in sports set her on the path to her current career. As a high school tennis player, she recognized that she had greater difficulty with mindset than with physical skill. This led her to pursue an undergraduate degree in Neuroscience from the University of Pennsylvania and two master’s degrees in Experimental and School Psychology, respectively.
Over the past 30 years, Linda’s career has included a range of roles related to psychology, personal development, and empowerment through mental skills. She has helped people through her work as a school psychologist, athletic coach, parent educator, volunteer coordinator, and now as a certified coach.
Linda is the founder of Ultimate You Coaching. She provides one-on-one coaching and conducts workshops for organizations, businesses, and sports teams. Her passion is helping people understand the mind and how to develop mental habits that support successful, satisfying lives. She created the Anxious Mouse Method to help people manage the pesky mental chatter that everyone experiences and rarely supports our best lives.
Linda's typical clients include individuals facing big life transitions, busy professionals, executives, college students, women desiring to find their voice, and athletes spanning high school through the professional level.
Linda resides in southern California with her husband and two dogs and has two adult children. She spends her free time traveling, learning, being physically active, and nurturing her social connections.
