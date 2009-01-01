-Linda Kneidinger

While growing up on the East Coast, Linda’s early experiences in sports set her on the path to her current career. As a high school tennis player, she recognized that she had greater difficulty with mindset than with physical skill. This led her to pursue an undergraduate degree in Neuroscience from the University of Pennsylvania and two master’s degrees in Experimental and School Psychology, respectively.





Over the past 30 years, Linda’s career has included a range of roles related to psychology, personal development, and empowerment through mental skills. She has helped people through her work as a school psychologist, athletic coach, parent educator, volunteer coordinator, and now as a certified coach.





Linda is the founder of Ultimate You Coaching. She provides one-on-one coaching and conducts workshops for organizations, businesses, and sports teams. Her passion is helping people understand the mind and how to develop mental habits that support successful, satisfying lives. She created the Anxious Mouse Method to help people manage the pesky mental chatter that everyone experiences and rarely supports our best lives.





Linda's typical clients include individuals facing big life transitions, busy professionals, executives, college students, women desiring to find their voice, and athletes spanning high school through the professional level.





Linda resides in southern California with her husband and two dogs and has two adult children. She spends her free time traveling, learning, being physically active, and nurturing her social connections.